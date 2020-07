Amenities

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Las Olas' upscale studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes balance the activity of Downtown Fort Lauderdale living with the comforts of luxury amenities. Inside your home, you will find a chef-style kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings, breathtaking city, pool or ocean views, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers and more. Take advantage of unique amenities such as the 24-hour concierge service, rock climbing wall, 24-hour fitness center, sports lounge, swimming pool with sundeck and outdoor grilling stations. Our pet-friendly community also offers a dog walk area. The oceanfront of Fort Lauderdale beach, the hotspots of downtown and more are all within walking distance of your front door. Please note that all floor plan availability is ...