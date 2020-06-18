All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 828 NE 17th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
828 NE 17th Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

828 NE 17th Avenue

828 Northeast 17th Avenue · (954) 604-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Dont miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your clients. Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet and Cable Included with Rent. Tenant Pays Electric! Fully Renovated this year! Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of Victoria Park. Unit to be rented fully equipped (furniture, towels, sheets, kitchenware, pots, etc. First month & 2 security deposits required. Pets allowed with pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Laundry on site. Fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 NE 17th Avenue have any available units?
828 NE 17th Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 NE 17th Avenue have?
Some of 828 NE 17th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 NE 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 NE 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 NE 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 NE 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 828 NE 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 828 NE 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 828 NE 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 NE 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 NE 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 NE 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 NE 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 NE 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 NE 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 NE 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 828 NE 17th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity