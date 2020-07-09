818 Bryan Pl Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest suite

Available 08/15/20 This beautiful home in sailboat bend on 130 ft of water along the new river can be all yours! Panoramic waterfront views from every room, a large gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar for up to 8, large living area with wall to wall windows and sliders which allow the cool winter breezes in, and 2 spacious bedroom suites also with majestic views of the river. In addition to the main house, there is a separate studio guest suite (at extra cost), a covered personal resistance pool and extra deep garage. Dock not included.



(RLNE4987894)