Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

818 Bryan Pl Apt A

818 Bryan Place · (954) 635-5155 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Bryan Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful home in sailboat bend on 130 ft of water along the new river can be all yours! Panoramic waterfront views from every room, a large gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar for up to 8, large living area with wall to wall windows and sliders which allow the cool winter breezes in, and 2 spacious bedroom suites also with majestic views of the river. In addition to the main house, there is a separate studio guest suite (at extra cost), a covered personal resistance pool and extra deep garage. Dock not included.

(RLNE4987894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have any available units?
818 Bryan Pl Apt A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have?
Some of 818 Bryan Pl Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Bryan Pl Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
818 Bryan Pl Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Bryan Pl Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A offers parking.
Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A has a pool.
Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have accessible units?
No, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Bryan Pl Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Bryan Pl Apt A has units with dishwashers.
