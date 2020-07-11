77 S Birch Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

This 12 th floor, designer-finished 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom waterfront condo features both ocean & Intracoastal views. This elegant unit has custom-built floor-to-ceiling closets in both bedrooms, remote controlled shades for all the windows, one touch wall sconces, an open floorplan for entertaining , breathtaking views from every room, upgraded master and guest baths with quartz countertops, and a dedicated tankless hot water heater for the master shower. Enjoy all that the fully updated boutique building offers – a heated pool, hot tub, gym, club & social room, extra guest parking, gated security entry. The Portofino is minutes to Las Olas Shops & Restaurants. EASY TO SHOW!