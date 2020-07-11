All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

77 S Birch Rd

77 South Birch Road · (954) 383-8498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 South Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12B · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
This 12 th floor, designer-finished 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom waterfront condo features both ocean & Intracoastal views. This elegant unit has custom-built floor-to-ceiling closets in both bedrooms, remote controlled shades for all the windows, one touch wall sconces, an open floorplan for entertaining , breathtaking views from every room, upgraded master and guest baths with quartz countertops, and a dedicated tankless hot water heater for the master shower. Enjoy all that the fully updated boutique building offers – a heated pool, hot tub, gym, club & social room, extra guest parking, gated security entry. The Portofino is minutes to Las Olas Shops & Restaurants. EASY TO SHOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 S Birch Rd have any available units?
77 S Birch Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 S Birch Rd have?
Some of 77 S Birch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 S Birch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
77 S Birch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 S Birch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 77 S Birch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 77 S Birch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 77 S Birch Rd offers parking.
Does 77 S Birch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 S Birch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 S Birch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 77 S Birch Rd has a pool.
Does 77 S Birch Rd have accessible units?
No, 77 S Birch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 77 S Birch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 S Birch Rd has units with dishwashers.
