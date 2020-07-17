All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
735 W LAS OLAS - 5

735 West Las Olas Boulevard · (786) 325-4566
Location

735 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No pets. One bedroom Two Bathrooms 11 feet ceiling. Inverter (high efficiency) Mini split air conditioning. Impact windows and doors. Full kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Heavy glass doors in Bathroom.
FANTASTIC LOCATION. located closed to the New River and the Arts & Entertainment district. Walk to transportation, restaurants and shops from your front door.
Sailboat Bend is becoming the new hotspot for those who want walking distance to downtown with a lovely serene suburban setting.
A completely renovated and restored buildings. The buildings are remodeled from top to bottom include new roof, hurricane proof windows and doors, new granite porcelain tile thru out, luxurious doors and bathrooms. Nice size designer kitchen and many more features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

