All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 717 SW 13 Ave - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
717 SW 13 Ave - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

717 SW 13 Ave - 1

717 Southwest 13th Avenue · (305) 904-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

717 Southwest 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Hidden gem in the most desirable neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale ( River side park) Gated community with lush landscaping, pool and coin laundry on site. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurant, and quick access to I-95. Only 3 miles to Downtown fort lauderdale, Las Olas, Brighline station, and the art district of Flagler village. Great management and quick approval for qualified applicants.
Hidden gem in the most desirable neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale ( River side park) Gated community with lush landscaping, pool and coin laundry on site. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurant, and quick access to I-95. Only 3 miles to Downtown fort lauderdale, Las Olas, Brighline station, and the art district of Flagler village. Great management and quick approval for qualified applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have any available units?
717 SW 13 Ave - 1 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 SW 13 Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 has a pool.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 SW 13 Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 717 SW 13 Ave - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity