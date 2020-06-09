All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

713 Southwest 13th Avenue

713 Southwest 13th Avenue · (305) 904-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

713 Southwest 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Hidden gem in the most desirable neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale( River side park). Corner unit with Dishwasher. Gated community with lush landscaping, pool and coin laundry on site. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurant, and quick access to I-95. Only 3 miles to Downtown fort lauderdale, Las Olas, Brighline station, and the art district of Flagler village. Great management and quick approval for qualified applicants.** $50.00 added to rent amount for Water, Trash and past control**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have any available units?
713 Southwest 13th Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 713 Southwest 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 Southwest 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Southwest 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue has a pool.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Southwest 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Southwest 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
