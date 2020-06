Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

ALL OF WHAT YOU LOVE ABOUT DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE LIVING WITHOUT THE TRAFFIC! WELCOME TO 64 ISLE OF VENICE. A GORGEOUS WATERFRONT COMPLEX ON ONE OF THE LAS OLAS WATERWAYS WITH ONLY 10 UNITS. ONE LOOK AT THE ELEGANT APPOINTMENTS IN THESE LUXURY UNITS AND YOU WILL WANT FOR NOTHING. BEAUTIFUL SETTING WITH A LARGE POOL AND BBQ AREA. ROOM FOR YOUR BOAT! FOR THE DISCRIMINATING FEW WHO DEMAND ONLY THE FINEST. AND YES YOUR PET IS WELCOME. RAPID APPROVAL AND NO HOA APPROVAL!