Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Renovated studio apartment with FREE on site laundry. Walking distance to Fresh Market, Las Olas Blvd, restaurants, bars, nightlife, downtown Fort Lauderdale, and just a five minute drive to the beach. The perfect location to enjoy living, working, and playing in South Florida paradise! See it today!