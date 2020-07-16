All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL
549 NE 10th Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:18 PM

549 NE 10th Avenue

549 Northeast 10th Avenue · (561) 501-1001
Location

549 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows. Horizontal Sun Windows Offer Abundant Natural Light Throughout. Open, Spacious Kitchen w/ Ultra-Modern Custom Cabinetry, Large Cooking Island Overlooks Family Area, Patio/Pool. Solid 8' Doors, Metal Roof, & 2 Car Garage w/ Space for Lifts. This is a Fully Automated Smart Home Technology (Lighting, Audio, AC, Alarm, & Security Camera System.) Walking Distance to: Holiday Park, Parker Playhouse, Restaurants & Shops. Minutes from Las Olas, Downtown, Broward Theater, Brightline & Fort Laud. Int'l Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 NE 10th Avenue have any available units?
549 NE 10th Avenue has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 NE 10th Avenue have?
Some of 549 NE 10th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 NE 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
549 NE 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 NE 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 549 NE 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 549 NE 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 549 NE 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 549 NE 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 NE 10th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 NE 10th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 549 NE 10th Avenue has a pool.
Does 549 NE 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 549 NE 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 549 NE 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 NE 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
