549 NE 10th Avenue

Amenities
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows. Horizontal Sun Windows Offer Abundant Natural Light Throughout. Open, Spacious Kitchen w/ Ultra-Modern Custom Cabinetry, Large Cooking Island Overlooks Family Area, Patio/Pool. Solid 8' Doors, Metal Roof, & 2 Car Garage w/ Space for Lifts. This is a Fully Automated Smart Home Technology (Lighting, Audio, AC, Alarm, & Security Camera System.) Walking Distance to: Holiday Park, Parker Playhouse, Restaurants & Shops. Minutes from Las Olas, Downtown, Broward Theater, Brightline & Fort Laud. Int'l Airport