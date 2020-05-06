All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:18 AM

514 N BIRCH RD

514 North Birch Road · (954) 357-2298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

514 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fort Lauderdale Beach awaits you! This fully furnished and equipped 4-story townhouse with private elevator is 1.5 blocks from the sand and sits amidst trendy hotels, shops and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 4th floor flex space featuring a full size Murphy beds, this vacation rental can accommodate a large or multiple families. Several living/gathering areas, rooftop terrace/BBQ, great open kitchen, community pool, 2 car garage.. the list goes on. Rent monthly $8000 in Season,$6000 off Season. 13% tax applies on top of rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 N BIRCH RD have any available units?
514 N BIRCH RD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 N BIRCH RD have?
Some of 514 N BIRCH RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 N BIRCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
514 N BIRCH RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 N BIRCH RD pet-friendly?
No, 514 N BIRCH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 514 N BIRCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 514 N BIRCH RD does offer parking.
Does 514 N BIRCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 N BIRCH RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 N BIRCH RD have a pool?
Yes, 514 N BIRCH RD has a pool.
Does 514 N BIRCH RD have accessible units?
No, 514 N BIRCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 514 N BIRCH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 N BIRCH RD has units with dishwashers.
