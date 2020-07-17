510 NE 5th Ter

Amenities
2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Great Price! - Property Id: 293702
2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Luxury & Great Price!
Spacious luxury homes with 10' ceilings in the heart of FTL's trendiest neighborhood that are priced right!
Rent: $2,200
Square Feet: 1,138
Deposit: $600
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 space $50
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Mfv
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293702
Property Id 293702
(RLNE5833512)