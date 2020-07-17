All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

510 NE 5th Ter

510 Northeast 5th Terrace · (203) 258-1238
Location

510 Northeast 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Great Price! - Property Id: 293702

2 Bedrooms - Flagler Village! - Luxury & Great Price!

Spacious luxury homes with 10' ceilings in the heart of FTL's trendiest neighborhood that are priced right!
Rent: $2,200
Square Feet: 1,138
Deposit: $600
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 space $50
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Mfv

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293702
Property Id 293702

(RLNE5833512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 NE 5th Ter have any available units?
510 NE 5th Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 510 NE 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
510 NE 5th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 NE 5th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 NE 5th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 510 NE 5th Ter offers parking.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 NE 5th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter have a pool?
No, 510 NE 5th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 510 NE 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 NE 5th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 NE 5th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 NE 5th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
