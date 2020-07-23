All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

501 NE 4th Ave

501 Northeast 4th Avenue · (203) 258-1238
Location

501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1702 · Avail. now

$1,702

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - Fully Renovated! - Flagler Village! - Property Id: 304487

1 Bedroom - Fully Renovated! - Flagler Village!

More for your money in the same great neighborhood - that's a great deal!
Rent: $1,702
Square Feet: 691
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 spaces included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Sos

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/501-ne-4th-ave-fort-lauderdale-fl/304487
Property Id 304487

(RLNE5960728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 NE 4th Ave have any available units?
501 NE 4th Ave has a unit available for $1,702 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 501 NE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
501 NE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 NE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 NE 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 501 NE 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 NE 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 501 NE 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 501 NE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 NE 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 NE 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 NE 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
