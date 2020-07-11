410 NW 1st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill

Rare opportunity to live in one of the hottest areas of downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath loft that boasts 14' feet floor to ceiling. Over 1,000 sq. ft. of urban living. Beautiful brand new porcelain wood tile flooring throughout the property. Open concept kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, & high end cabinetry. Oversized walk-in closet, washer/dryer in unit. High impact windows & a private balcony that overlooks Ft. Lauderdale's skyline and gorgeous Southern views. Covered assigned parking. Walking distance to Fat Village Art's District and the Brightline train station. (Fat Village Art Walk last Saturday of each month). Close to fine dining, nightlife, and a short drive to the warm Atlantic Ocean. A must see!