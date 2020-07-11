All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

410 NW 1st Ave

410 Northwest 1st Avenue · (954) 632-2368
Location

410 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Rare opportunity to live in one of the hottest areas of downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath loft that boasts 14' feet floor to ceiling. Over 1,000 sq. ft. of urban living. Beautiful brand new porcelain wood tile flooring throughout the property. Open concept kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, & high end cabinetry. Oversized walk-in closet, washer/dryer in unit. High impact windows & a private balcony that overlooks Ft. Lauderdale's skyline and gorgeous Southern views. Covered assigned parking. Walking distance to Fat Village Art's District and the Brightline train station. (Fat Village Art Walk last Saturday of each month). Close to fine dining, nightlife, and a short drive to the warm Atlantic Ocean. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 NW 1st Ave have any available units?
410 NW 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 NW 1st Ave have?
Some of 410 NW 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 NW 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 NW 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 NW 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 410 NW 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 410 NW 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 410 NW 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 410 NW 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 NW 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 NW 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 410 NW 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 410 NW 1st Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 410 NW 1st Ave has accessible units.
Does 410 NW 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 NW 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
