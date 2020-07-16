All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

401 NE 4th Ave

401 NE 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

401 NE 4th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village! - Property Id: 308905

2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village!

In the heart of Fort Lauderdale's most vibrant neighborhood. Riverwalk, FAT Village, MASS District shopping and nightlife in walking distance!
Rent: $2,374
Square Feet: 1,100
Deposit: Waived (with good credit)
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Afv

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308905
Property Id 308905

(RLNE5887601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 NE 4th Ave have any available units?
401 NE 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 401 NE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
401 NE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 NE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 NE 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 401 NE 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 NE 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 401 NE 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 401 NE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 NE 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 NE 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 NE 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
