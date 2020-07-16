401 NE 4th Ave

Amenities
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village! - Property Id: 308905
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Flagler Village!
In the heart of Fort Lauderdale's most vibrant neighborhood. Riverwalk, FAT Village, MASS District shopping and nightlife in walking distance!
Rent: $2,374
Square Feet: 1,100
Deposit: Waived (with good credit)
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Afv
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308905
Property Id 308905
(RLNE5887601)