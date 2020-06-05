401 N Birch Rd

Amenities

WEEKLY RENTAL 7 days or more. May also do MONTH to MONTH with a security deposit. Monthly rate from July1-October 31 is $5,500. Nov1-Dec 31 is $7,500. Jan1-April 30 is $10,000 . Beautiful 3 bedroom 3/1 bath is fully furnished and designed by renowned interior designer STEVEV G. This spacious condo has a terrace that is 1400 Sq. Ft. It is the LARGEST terrace in the building. Terrace has a private gate that leads out directly to the lap pool. Floor to ceiling glass windows, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances. This condo offers 5 STAR resort-style amenities that include chairs and umbrellas on the beach, sundeck, lap pool, fitness center ,sauna, theater room, community room , and much more! 24 Hour valet parking/ pet friendly condo. Property is located 1 block from the beach!