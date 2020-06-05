All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
401 N Birch Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

401 N Birch Rd

401 North Birch Road · (954) 588-2074
Location

401 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 400 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
valet service
WEEKLY RENTAL 7 days or more. May also do MONTH to MONTH with a security deposit. Monthly rate from July1-October 31 is $5,500. Nov1-Dec 31 is $7,500. Jan1-April 30 is $10,000 . Beautiful 3 bedroom 3/1 bath is fully furnished and designed by renowned interior designer STEVEV G. This spacious condo has a terrace that is 1400 Sq. Ft. It is the LARGEST terrace in the building. Terrace has a private gate that leads out directly to the lap pool. Floor to ceiling glass windows, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances. This condo offers 5 STAR resort-style amenities that include chairs and umbrellas on the beach, sundeck, lap pool, fitness center ,sauna, theater room, community room , and much more! 24 Hour valet parking/ pet friendly condo. Property is located 1 block from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Birch Rd have any available units?
401 N Birch Rd has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N Birch Rd have?
Some of 401 N Birch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N Birch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Birch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Birch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 N Birch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 401 N Birch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Birch Rd does offer parking.
Does 401 N Birch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N Birch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Birch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 401 N Birch Rd has a pool.
Does 401 N Birch Rd have accessible units?
No, 401 N Birch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Birch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N Birch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
