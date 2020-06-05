All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
401 E Las Olas Blvd

401 East Las Olas Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
Location

401 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3803 · Avail. now

$3,803

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Luxury on Las Olas! - Property Id: 292549

2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Luxury on Las Olas!

Surrounded by the cultural and artistic activities of downtown FTL and easily accessed via The Riverwalk right outside your door!
Rent: $3,803
Square Feet: 1,372
Deposit: $1,000
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bath
Parking: TBD
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Ilo

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

