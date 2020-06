Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 Bath recently updated and remodeled in prime location located off of Las Olas Blvd. Pool, Canal with no fixed bridges for boaters ! Walk to the shops on Las Olas Blvd. and just minutes from the beach.

New Kitchen, New Appliances & Granite Countertops. 1 parking spot available. 1 Guest parking available. No Pets Allowed. Move -In Ready for June 1st.