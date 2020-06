Amenities

This property is a 2/2 duplex just a stones throw from the beach. Take a short stroll every day and enjoy the ocean. Perfect location close on A1A close to Oakland and all the action on 33rd St. The unit is currently furnished so the owner is open to various options and time frames including unfurnished. It is tiles throughout and shares a yard and laundry with the other side. Rental rate includes all utilities and cable.