Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully completely remodeled condominium with views of the canal. Furnished & located on the water. Two master suites. Stainless steel high-end appliances. Small 11-unit boutique building. This condominium is located on the first floor of a two-story building. Sliding glass doors to a patio area and view of the canal. Kitchen Dock space is not available. Annual Lease. Condominium includes furniture but no personal items like dishes, linens & towels. Assigned parking with guest spaces parking. Located east of US-1. On-site laundry. There is a washer/dryer unit inside the unit but the landlord is not responsible regarding its operation. Dogs up to 30 lbs. are ok with a non-refundable $500 security deposit.