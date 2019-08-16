All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl

2445 SW 18th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
River Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2445 SW 18th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
2/2 Fully Upgraded! - Property Id: 287588

Looking for Space, Comfort, and a touch of Luxury? This is the perfect condo for you! Spacious 2/2 condo with a beautiful look located in Marina Oaks. Clean upgraded condo with tennis courts, pool, gym, heated sauna, Car Wash Center, & more. Marina Oaks voted for one of the best communities to live, work, or raise a family. 24 hrs Security. Safe and friendly neighbors. Marina Oaks is located 2 mins to 595 & I95, 4 mins to downtown, and 8 mins to the beaches.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287588
Property Id 287588

(RLNE5842770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have any available units?
2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have?
Some of 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl currently offering any rent specials?
2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl is pet friendly.
Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl offer parking?
No, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl does not offer parking.
Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have a pool?
Yes, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl has a pool.
Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have accessible units?
No, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 S.W.18th terrace 3 fl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College