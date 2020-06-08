All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2425 NE 25th Pl
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:51 AM

2425 NE 25th Pl

2425 Northeast 25th Place · (954) 351-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 Northeast 25th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Vacation Location! Beautiful, new upscale remodeled, full size washer and dryer, furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with brand new pool, your own laundry room, hot water on demand, outdoor yard area and plenty of parking. Located in the middle of everything; minutes from the beach, walk to Wilton Manors, Federal Highway, Restaurants, I-95, Entertainment venues, the list goes on. Drop your paddleboard in the Middle River canal just across the road from your front door. Relax in a private setting and enjoy a tropical pool area with heated salt water pool waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 NE 25th Pl have any available units?
2425 NE 25th Pl has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 NE 25th Pl have?
Some of 2425 NE 25th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 NE 25th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2425 NE 25th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 NE 25th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2425 NE 25th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2425 NE 25th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2425 NE 25th Pl does offer parking.
Does 2425 NE 25th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 NE 25th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 NE 25th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2425 NE 25th Pl has a pool.
Does 2425 NE 25th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2425 NE 25th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 NE 25th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 NE 25th Pl has units with dishwashers.
