2425 NE 25th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Vacation Location! Beautiful, new upscale remodeled, full size washer and dryer, furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with brand new pool, your own laundry room, hot water on demand, outdoor yard area and plenty of parking. Located in the middle of everything; minutes from the beach, walk to Wilton Manors, Federal Highway, Restaurants, I-95, Entertainment venues, the list goes on. Drop your paddleboard in the Middle River canal just across the road from your front door. Relax in a private setting and enjoy a tropical pool area with heated salt water pool waiting for you!