24 S GORDON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST LISTED! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT FURNISHED, OLD FLORIDA COTTAGE STYLE 'BEACH' HOUSE ON THE LAS OLAS ISLES. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, CLEAN,COZY AND CHARMING. BEST WATERFRONT VALUE. WIDE WATERFRONT VIEWS, BACKYARD EASTERN EXPOSURE. 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED MASTER WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE, VAULTED BEAM CEILINGS. SEPARATE DINING AREA. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS HAVE ALL BEEN UPDATED. GLASS ENCLOSED 'FLORIDA ROOM' OVERLOOKS WATER WAY. NO DOCK. NO FIXED BRIDGES. PRIME LOCATION. WALK TO BEACHES, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS.