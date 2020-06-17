2100 S Ocean Ln

Amenities

Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in prestigious Point of Americas. This unit has been beautifully updated with modern touches. Bright and open living area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom has custom built-ins with murphy bed. Stunning Carerra marble flooring! Washer/dryer in unit! Resort style amenities include private beach, pools, fitness center, restaurant, hotel suites for guests and more.