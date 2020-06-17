All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2100 S Ocean Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

2100 S Ocean Ln

2100 South Ocean Lane · (954) 900-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 South Ocean Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbour Isles of Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in prestigious Point of Americas. This unit has been beautifully updated with modern touches. Bright and open living area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom has custom built-ins with murphy bed. Stunning Carerra marble flooring! Washer/dryer in unit! Resort style amenities include private beach, pools, fitness center, restaurant, hotel suites for guests and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 S Ocean Ln have any available units?
2100 S Ocean Ln has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 S Ocean Ln have?
Some of 2100 S Ocean Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 S Ocean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2100 S Ocean Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 S Ocean Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2100 S Ocean Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2100 S Ocean Ln offer parking?
No, 2100 S Ocean Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2100 S Ocean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 S Ocean Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 S Ocean Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2100 S Ocean Ln has a pool.
Does 2100 S Ocean Ln have accessible units?
No, 2100 S Ocean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 S Ocean Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 S Ocean Ln has units with dishwashers.
