2100 North Ocean Boulevard

100 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #8B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10625618 Enjoy luxury condo living at its best at The Palms on Ft. Lauderdale beach. This 2 bed, 2 bath is very clean and move in ready. You'll enjoy a private balcony with intercostal view and partial ocean view and a spacious master suite with large walk-in closets. The second bedroom can be used as an office/den. You will also enjoy all the five-star resort amenities that The Palms Towers have to offer including a gated manned security entrance, valet parking, two pools with attended service, direct beach access, full fitness center with racquetball and basketball courts and much more. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Tony Campanale / 954-294-5788 Tony@tonycampanale.com Cristian Melo-Rozo / 561-235-9742 Cristian@EXITRealtyMizner.com [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614765 ]