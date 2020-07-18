All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 2100 North Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2100 North Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2100 North Ocean Boulevard

2100 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2100 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
valet service
100 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #8B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10625618 Enjoy luxury condo living at its best at The Palms on Ft. Lauderdale beach. This 2 bed, 2 bath is very clean and move in ready. You'll enjoy a private balcony with intercostal view and partial ocean view and a spacious master suite with large walk-in closets. The second bedroom can be used as an office/den. You will also enjoy all the five-star resort amenities that The Palms Towers have to offer including a gated manned security entrance, valet parking, two pools with attended service, direct beach access, full fitness center with racquetball and basketball courts and much more. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Tony Campanale / 954-294-5788 Tony@tonycampanale.com Cristian Melo-Rozo / 561-235-9742 Cristian@EXITRealtyMizner.com [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614765 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2100 North Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2100 North Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 North Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2100 North Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 North Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 North Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 North Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2100 North Ocean Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity