Fort Lauderdale, FL
2001 North Ocean Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

2001 North Ocean Boulevard

2001 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
1 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #4B, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#61J199588 Seasonal turnkey, fully furnished rental available immediately, minimum 4 months lease. Enjoy today’s modern luxuries in a resort style condo. Enjoy gatherings in the generously sized living area graced by large impact windows and sliding glass doors that lead to wrap around balcony with vantage points to downtown and ocean views. Genuine hardwood floors and natural light flow through this open airy split bedroom layout. All windows and sliders feature new Hunter Douglas window treatments and in unit washer and dryer. Billiards lounge and full exercise room on site as well as private beach club with deeded beach access, 2 pools and hot tubs and 2 parking spaces. Pets ok approval required by owner and association. Located a few minutes from downtown and Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580385 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2001 North Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 North Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 North Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 North Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 North Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 North Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 North Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
