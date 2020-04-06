2001 North Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

1 North Ocean Boulevard Apt #4B, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#61J199588 Seasonal turnkey, fully furnished rental available immediately, minimum 4 months lease. Enjoy today’s modern luxuries in a resort style condo. Enjoy gatherings in the generously sized living area graced by large impact windows and sliding glass doors that lead to wrap around balcony with vantage points to downtown and ocean views. Genuine hardwood floors and natural light flow through this open airy split bedroom layout. All windows and sliders feature new Hunter Douglas window treatments and in unit washer and dryer. Billiards lounge and full exercise room on site as well as private beach club with deeded beach access, 2 pools and hot tubs and 2 parking spaces. Pets ok approval required by owner and association. Located a few minutes from downtown and Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580385 ]