Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
200 SE 8th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

200 SE 8th Ave

200 Southeast 8th Avenue · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Southeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Beverly Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2110 · Avail. now

$2,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
1 Bedroom - 2 Months Free! - Concierge Building! - Property Id: 308117

1 Bedroom - 2 Months Free! - Concierge Building!

Concierge Building - Upscale boutiques, art galleries and the best neighborhood restaurants at your doorstep!
Rent: $2,110
Square Feet: 768
Deposit: $1,000
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Ala

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-se-8th-ave-fort-lauderdale-fl/308117
Property Id 308117

(RLNE5955622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 SE 8th Ave have any available units?
200 SE 8th Ave has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 200 SE 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 SE 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SE 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 SE 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 200 SE 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SE 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 200 SE 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 SE 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 SE 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 SE 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 SE 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
