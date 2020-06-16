1919 SE 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill lobby new construction yoga

Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park. The community features a tropically landscaped courtyard with 2 grills, hammocks, palm trees outdoor TVs, picnic area, games, pool and lounges. Interior amenities include a commercial kitchen, weight room, yoga studio with fitness on demand, luxor lockers, pool table, 24-hour lobby, charging stations, professionally equipped pet spa and a business center with computers and printers. ONE MONTH FREE WITH IF MOVED IN BEFORE JUNE 30TH. PRICING AND AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHAGE