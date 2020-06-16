All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

1919 SE 10th Ave

1919 Southeast 10th Avenue · (954) 765-0700
Location

1919 Southeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5107 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
new construction
yoga
Bask in Harbor Park is the newest luxury rental community conveniently located in Fort Lauderdale's Harbor Park. The community features a tropically landscaped courtyard with 2 grills, hammocks, palm trees outdoor TVs, picnic area, games, pool and lounges. Interior amenities include a commercial kitchen, weight room, yoga studio with fitness on demand, luxor lockers, pool table, 24-hour lobby, charging stations, professionally equipped pet spa and a business center with computers and printers. ONE MONTH FREE WITH IF MOVED IN BEFORE JUNE 30TH. PRICING AND AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 SE 10th Ave have any available units?
1919 SE 10th Ave has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 SE 10th Ave have?
Some of 1919 SE 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 SE 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 SE 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 SE 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 SE 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1919 SE 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 1919 SE 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1919 SE 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 SE 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 SE 10th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1919 SE 10th Ave has a pool.
Does 1919 SE 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 SE 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 SE 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 SE 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.
