Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

180 Isle Of Venice Dr

180 Isle of Venice Drive · (954) 229-2222
Location

180 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Las Olas Isles location, near downtown, fantastic water view. Adorable, remodeled 1/1 Furnished, (dishes included, Bring your own towels and bed linens). Clean, close to beach, quiet little neighborhood with that OLD FLORIDA charm! Very serene, with relaxing private outdoor area by water. Great walking or biking neighborhood right off Las Olas. Newly furnished a year ago and only used once or twice by owner. Never rented before.
ANNUAL LEASE ...OR... OFF SEASON LEASE. No Pets. No Smoking.
****Available July, 1st**** (APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have any available units?
180 Isle Of Venice Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have?
Some of 180 Isle Of Venice Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Isle Of Venice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
180 Isle Of Venice Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Isle Of Venice Dr pet-friendly?
No, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr offer parking?
No, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr does not offer parking.
Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have a pool?
Yes, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr has a pool.
Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have accessible units?
No, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Isle Of Venice Dr has units with dishwashers.
