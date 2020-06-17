180 Isle Of Venice Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Las Olas Isles location, near downtown, fantastic water view. Adorable, remodeled 1/1 Furnished, (dishes included, Bring your own towels and bed linens). Clean, close to beach, quiet little neighborhood with that OLD FLORIDA charm! Very serene, with relaxing private outdoor area by water. Great walking or biking neighborhood right off Las Olas. Newly furnished a year ago and only used once or twice by owner. Never rented before.

ANNUAL LEASE ...OR... OFF SEASON LEASE. No Pets. No Smoking.

****Available July, 1st**** (APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED)