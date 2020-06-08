All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1702-1708 NE 9th Street

1702 NE 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

1702 NE 9th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Dont miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your client. Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet and Cable Included with Rent. Tenant Pays Electric! Fully Renovated this year! Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of Victoria Park. Unit to be rented fully equipped (furniture, towels, sheets, kitchenware, pots, etc. First month & 2 security deposits required. Pets allowed with pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Laundry on site. Fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have any available units?
1702-1708 NE 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have?
Some of 1702-1708 NE 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702-1708 NE 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1702-1708 NE 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702-1708 NE 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1702-1708 NE 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702-1708 NE 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
