1515 E Broward Blvd

Amenities
Prime Victoria Park location - walk to Las Olas shops & restaurants - minutes to downtown & the beach!! Light & bright top floor 2 bedroom/2 bath updated unit features tile & wood floors throughout, kitchen with granite kitchen counters & stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space including walk in closet in master bedroom, impact windows & balcony. Pine Crest Village amenities include 2 pools, 2 gyms & business center. Association requires minimum 650 credit score & no pets allowed. Available August 15.