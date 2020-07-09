All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

1515 E Broward Blvd

1515 East Broward Boulevard · (954) 439-4359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
pool
Prime Victoria Park location - walk to Las Olas shops & restaurants - minutes to downtown & the beach!! Light & bright top floor 2 bedroom/2 bath updated unit features tile & wood floors throughout, kitchen with granite kitchen counters & stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space including walk in closet in master bedroom, impact windows & balcony. Pine Crest Village amenities include 2 pools, 2 gyms & business center. Association requires minimum 650 credit score & no pets allowed. Available August 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have any available units?
1515 E Broward Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E Broward Blvd have?
Some of 1515 E Broward Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Broward Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd offer parking?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1515 E Broward Blvd has a pool.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E Broward Blvd has units with dishwashers.
