1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:20 AM

1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3

1501 Northeast 7th Avenue · (888) 732-5892
Location

1501 Northeast 7th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Middle River Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
key fob access
Welcome Home! This updated property is located in a quiet neighborhood with a large fenced-in lot near schools, parks, shopping and worship centers. The home is minutes away from the expressway and public transportation.

Energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceiling recessed lighting, central a/c, all embellish this condo. This property also includes a community pool, a private patio/balcony, assigned parking areas, security cameras are on the property and more!

- Rent and security deposit are negotiable..
- Pets are OK.
Welcome Home! This updated property is located in a quiet neighborhood with a large fenced-in lot near schools, parks, shopping and worship centers. The home is minutes away from the expressway and public transportation.

Energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceiling recessed lighting, central a/c, keyless entry front door all embellish this condo. This property also includes a community pool, a private patio/balcony, assigned parking areas, security cameras are on the property and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have any available units?
1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 does offer parking.
Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 has a pool.
Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3 has units with dishwashers.
