1501 Northeast 7th Avenue - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool key fob access

Welcome Home! This updated property is located in a quiet neighborhood with a large fenced-in lot near schools, parks, shopping and worship centers. The home is minutes away from the expressway and public transportation.



Energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceiling recessed lighting, central a/c, all embellish this condo. This property also includes a community pool, a private patio/balcony, assigned parking areas, security cameras are on the property and more!



- Rent and security deposit are negotiable..

- Pets are OK.

Welcome Home! This updated property is located in a quiet neighborhood with a large fenced-in lot near schools, parks, shopping and worship centers. The home is minutes away from the expressway and public transportation.



Energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceiling recessed lighting, central a/c, keyless entry front door all embellish this condo. This property also includes a community pool, a private patio/balcony, assigned parking areas, security cameras are on the property and more!