150 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Victoria Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
elevator
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
sauna
Beautiful second floor unit, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Please note: Washer and Dryer in the unit. Complex is loaded with amenities such as pool, sauna, BBQ, security lobby, business center, card room, and management on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have any available units?
150 NE 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.