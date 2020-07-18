All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 150 NE 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
150 NE 15th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

150 NE 15th Avenue

150 Northeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

150 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
elevator
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
sauna
Beautiful second floor unit, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Please note: Washer and Dryer in the unit. Complex is loaded with amenities such as pool, sauna, BBQ, security lobby, business center, card room, and management on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have any available units?
150 NE 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 NE 15th Avenue have?
Some of 150 NE 15th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 NE 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 NE 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 NE 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 NE 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 150 NE 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 NE 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 150 NE 15th Avenue has a pool.
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 NE 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 NE 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 NE 15th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College