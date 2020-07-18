150 NE 15th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful second floor unit, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Please note: Washer and Dryer in the unit. Complex is loaded with amenities such as pool, sauna, BBQ, security lobby, business center, card room, and management on site.