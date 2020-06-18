All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:37 PM

1425 NW 4th Ave

1425 Northwest 4th Avenue · (954) 946-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Northwest 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled unit is 2nd unit in triplex with a pool!
located at front of property and features travetine floors, Fully equipped kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, safe for personal items, and washer/dryer. Exterior features include a private deck & covered patio with bbq, stunning tropical enclave, lush landscaping surrounding a breath-taking shared pool, hammock, and a fire pit. Available for minimum 31 days up to 8 months, Tenant responsible for FPL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 NW 4th Ave have any available units?
1425 NW 4th Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 NW 4th Ave have?
Some of 1425 NW 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 NW 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 NW 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 NW 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1425 NW 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1425 NW 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 1425 NW 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1425 NW 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 NW 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 NW 4th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1425 NW 4th Ave has a pool.
Does 1425 NW 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 NW 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 NW 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 NW 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
