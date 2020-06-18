1425 NW 4th Ave

Amenities
Completely remodeled unit is 2nd unit in triplex with a pool!
located at front of property and features travetine floors, Fully equipped kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, safe for personal items, and washer/dryer. Exterior features include a private deck & covered patio with bbq, stunning tropical enclave, lush landscaping surrounding a breath-taking shared pool, hammock, and a fire pit. Available for minimum 31 days up to 8 months, Tenant responsible for FPL