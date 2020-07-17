All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1411 NW 8th Avenue

1411 NW 8th Ave · (844) 874-2669
Location

1411 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 NW 8th Ave Fort Lauderdale FL · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Great Duplex Located in Lauderhill
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,253 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are requi

(RLNE5897014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have any available units?
1411 NW 8th Avenue has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1411 NW 8th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 NW 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 NW 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 NW 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1411 NW 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1411 NW 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 NW 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1411 NW 8th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 NW 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 NW 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 NW 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
