Fort Lauderdale, FL
1309 NW 6th Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

1309 NW 6th Avenue

1309 Northwest 6th Avenue · (786) 247-8180
Location

1309 Northwest 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fall in love with this Beautiful Renovated HOME. GREAT LOCATION desirable Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale. Home features 2 bed, 1.5 ba, beautiful new open modern kitchen, impeccable white Quartz Countertops, New Stainless Steel appliances, modern bathrooms and floors, impact windows and doors, interior laundry facilities, New washer and dryer, nice modern front and back porch in dark wood, great large fenced backyard area for grilling and entertainment with room for a pool. Pets are welcome! Grass area and fruit trees. This property is a Gem!Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have any available units?
1309 NW 6th Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1309 NW 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 NW 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 NW 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 NW 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 NW 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1309 NW 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 NW 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1309 NW 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 NW 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 NW 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 NW 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
