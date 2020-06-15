1309 NW 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Fall in love with this Beautiful Renovated HOME. GREAT LOCATION desirable Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale. Home features 2 bed, 1.5 ba, beautiful new open modern kitchen, impeccable white Quartz Countertops, New Stainless Steel appliances, modern bathrooms and floors, impact windows and doors, interior laundry facilities, New washer and dryer, nice modern front and back porch in dark wood, great large fenced backyard area for grilling and entertainment with room for a pool. Pets are welcome! Grass area and fruit trees. This property is a Gem!Don't miss it!