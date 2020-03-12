All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue

1133 NE 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1133 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Don't miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your client. Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet, Electric and Cable Included with Rent! Fully Renovated this year! Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of natural light. Unit to be rented fully equipped (furniture, towels, sheets, kitchenware, pots, etc. First month & 2 security deposits required. Pets allowed with pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Laundry on site. Fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have any available units?
1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have?
Some of 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
