Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub ice maker microwave

This spacious end unit two bedroom two and a half bath townhome has it all. Enter into the foyer and you will be immediately impressed by the soaring 10 foot ceilings and arched doorways leading you into the oversized family room with outdoor garden space. Second level features formal living area, open kitchen with high end appliances and stone surfaces. The third level of this luxury townhome is dedicated space for the residents retreat. Oversized bedroom with spa bath featuring Jacuzzi tub and travertine shower. Additional feature to the master is a 10x17 private balcony. Priced to rent no application fee. This unit will not last!