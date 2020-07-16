1023 SW 15th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING 2/1 UNIT, WITH A NICE BIG BACK YARD ! TILE THROUGHOUT ! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO LAS OLAS

AND MAIN ROADS! PETS ARE WELCOME! WILL NOT LAST! PRICE INCLUDING WATER

WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE BACK OUT SIDE THE UNIT, SHARED BY BOTH UNITS.