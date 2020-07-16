All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

1023 SW 15th Ter

1023 Southwest 15th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Southwest 15th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 2/1 UNIT, WITH A NICE BIG BACK YARD ! TILE THROUGHOUT ! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO LAS OLAS
AND MAIN ROADS! PETS ARE WELCOME! WILL NOT LAST! PRICE INCLUDING WATER
WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE BACK OUT SIDE THE UNIT, SHARED BY BOTH UNITS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 SW 15th Ter have any available units?
1023 SW 15th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 SW 15th Ter have?
Some of 1023 SW 15th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 SW 15th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1023 SW 15th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 SW 15th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 SW 15th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1023 SW 15th Ter offer parking?
No, 1023 SW 15th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1023 SW 15th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 SW 15th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 SW 15th Ter have a pool?
No, 1023 SW 15th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1023 SW 15th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1023 SW 15th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 SW 15th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 SW 15th Ter has units with dishwashers.
