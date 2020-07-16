1023 SW 15th Ter

1023 Southwest 15th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Riverside Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 2/1 UNIT, WITH A NICE BIG BACK YARD ! TILE THROUGHOUT ! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO LAS OLAS AND MAIN ROADS! PETS ARE WELCOME! WILL NOT LAST! PRICE INCLUDING WATER WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE BACK OUT SIDE THE UNIT, SHARED BY BOTH UNITS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
