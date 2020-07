Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

A Beautiful bright and just renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment on the first floor in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. fresh paint nice kitchen. Gated community, Private Parking, Laundry Facility onsite, BBQ area. Property is walking distance to Beach and Galleria Mall, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Fort Lauderdale. 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood (FLL) Airport. Shopping and dining around all around.