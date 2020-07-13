All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

1008 Long Island Avenue

1008 Long Island Avenue · (754) 210-2667
Location

1008 Long Island Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Melrose Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have any available units?
1008 Long Island Avenue has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1008 Long Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Long Island Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Long Island Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue offer parking?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Long Island Avenue has a pool.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Long Island Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Long Island Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
