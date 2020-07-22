Amenities
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities. Walk in closet in master bedroom; Huge Garden Tub in master bathroom; Spacious laundry room for side by side washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, pest control and maintenance included. Ten minutes from the Altamonte Mall and I-4 exit. Centrally located.
(RLNE5924927)