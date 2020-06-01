464 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

One Bedroom, One Bathroom. Beautiful resort-style community centrally located off 436 in Apopka. Second-floor location features Atrium with storage for living large! The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Ample cabinetry. Spacious floor plan. The bedroom features a large walk-in closet! Washer and dryer connection. Water, sewer, trash, and pest control included. Community features pool, gym, Gymboree area, bbq area, community clubhouse, car care center, pet walks, and more!.