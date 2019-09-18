417 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths condo located in Apopka FL! This unit is on the 2nd-floor. Enjoy resort living with multiple features including over-sized floor plan, garden tub, atrium area, large kitchen with ample cabinets and countertop space. Washer/ dryer included! Gated entry access for your privacy. Community features pool and cabana with wifi, bbq area, car care center, luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and children's activity center! Water, sewer, trash and pest control are included in the rent.