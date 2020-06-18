All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 3188 Barbados Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
3188 Barbados Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3188 Barbados Ct

3188 Barbados Court · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3188 Barbados Ct · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a family room with sliding doors to the open patio and huge, fenced back yard! All kitchen appliances, except a microwave, ceiling fans, tile and carpet flooring and split bedrooms. Great location to schools, shopping, dining and major roads!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Eat in Kitchen/Dining Area
Split Bedroom Plan
Family Room
Living Room
HOOK-UPS ONLY
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Floor
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Fenced Backyard
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2505575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3188 Barbados Ct have any available units?
3188 Barbados Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3188 Barbados Ct have?
Some of 3188 Barbados Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3188 Barbados Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3188 Barbados Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3188 Barbados Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3188 Barbados Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3188 Barbados Ct does offer parking.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3188 Barbados Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct have a pool?
No, 3188 Barbados Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 3188 Barbados Ct has accessible units.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3188 Barbados Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3188 Barbados Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3188 Barbados Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3188 Barbados Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 1 BedroomsForest City 2 Bedrooms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Cheap Places
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Fairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity