3188 Barbados Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a family room with sliding doors to the open patio and huge, fenced back yard! All kitchen appliances, except a microwave, ceiling fans, tile and carpet flooring and split bedrooms. Great location to schools, shopping, dining and major roads!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Eat in Kitchen/Dining Area

Split Bedroom Plan

Family Room

Living Room

HOOK-UPS ONLY

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Floor

2 Car Garage with opener and remotes

Fenced Backyard

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2505575)