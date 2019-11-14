You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have any available units?
2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have?
Some of 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.