All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N

2843 Bermuda Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2843 Bermuda Avenue North, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have any available units?
2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have?
Some of 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2843 BERMUDA AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 1 BedroomsForest City 2 Bedrooms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Cheap Places
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Fairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus