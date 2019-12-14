All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 2824 Lancaster ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
2824 Lancaster ct
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2824 Lancaster ct

2824 Lancaster Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2824 Lancaster Court, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Townhouse ready to move! - Property Id: 81551

Kitchen with brand new appliances
Just remodeled
Perfect condition ready to move in 3 bedrooms with
2 bathrooms
Deposit required : first months rent
$ 1500.00 + Deposit for $1500.00
Background check required .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81551
Property Id 81551

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Lancaster ct have any available units?
2824 Lancaster ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2824 Lancaster ct have?
Some of 2824 Lancaster ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Lancaster ct currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Lancaster ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Lancaster ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Lancaster ct is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct offer parking?
No, 2824 Lancaster ct does not offer parking.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Lancaster ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct have a pool?
No, 2824 Lancaster ct does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct have accessible units?
No, 2824 Lancaster ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 Lancaster ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Lancaster ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Lancaster ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 1 BedroomsForest City 2 Bedrooms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Cheap Places
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Fairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus