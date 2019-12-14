2824 Lancaster ct

Kitchen with brand new appliances Just remodeled Perfect condition ready to move in 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms Deposit required : first months rent $ 1500.00 + Deposit for $1500.00 Background check required .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81551 Property Id 81551
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5368109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
