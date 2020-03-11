All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 109 Sage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
109 Sage Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

109 Sage Street

109 Sage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

109 Sage Street, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Sage Street have any available units?
109 Sage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 109 Sage Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Sage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Sage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Sage Street is pet friendly.
Does 109 Sage Street offer parking?
No, 109 Sage Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 Sage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Sage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Sage Street have a pool?
Yes, 109 Sage Street has a pool.
Does 109 Sage Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Sage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Sage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Sage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Sage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Sage Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 1 BedroomsForest City 2 Bedrooms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Cheap Places
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Fairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus