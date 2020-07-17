All apartments in Florida Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:34 PM

842 Langrove Avenue SW

842 Langrove Ave South West · (772) 589-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL 32962

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have any available units?
842 Langrove Avenue SW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have?
Some of 842 Langrove Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Langrove Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
842 Langrove Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Langrove Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have a pool?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue SW has a pool.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 842 Langrove Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Langrove Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
