All apartments in Florida Ridge
Find more places like 842 Langrove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florida Ridge, FL
/
842 Langrove Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

842 Langrove Avenue

842 Langrove Ave South West · (772) 589-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florida Ridge
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL 32962

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Langrove Avenue have any available units?
842 Langrove Avenue has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 842 Langrove Avenue have?
Some of 842 Langrove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Langrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 Langrove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Langrove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue has a pool.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 Langrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Langrove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Langrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Langrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 842 Langrove Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florida Ridge 1 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Florida Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorida Ridge Furnished Apartments
Florida Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity